LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville Football Club is holding open tryouts for the community in January.
Aspiring players can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis for the chance to be evaluated by Racing's first-team and staff members.
The tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 21 and 22 at Lynn Family Sports Vision and Training Center on Edith Road. Check-in starts at 9:45 a.m. and the session ends around 12:30 p.m.
It costs $175 to register. Participants, who are required to be between the ages of 18 and 99 years old, are expected to bring all the gear they need, including personal water bottles.
To register, click here. For additional questions, email cflores@racingloufc.com.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.