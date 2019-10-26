LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Magnus Rasmussen led Louisville City FC through a torrential downpour with two goals, and the Boys in Purple advanced in the USL Championship Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field.
FULL TIME: 2-1 | #LOUvTBR pic.twitter.com/cRyQrd5i65— USL Championship (@USLChampionship) October 27, 2019
Rasmussen found the back of the net twice between the 23rd and 24th minute. Credit Niall McCabe and Brian Ownby, respectively, with the assists. LouCity took the 2-0 lead into halftime and held Tampa Bay scoreless until Sebastian Guenzatti's goal in the 80th minute. The Rowdies had chances to equalize, including nine corner kicks in the second half and three shots during stoppage time, but failed to convert. Tampa Bay out-shot the Boys in Purple 13-11 but only notched two shots on target to Louisville's seven. LouCity goalie Chris Hubbard made only one save on the evening.
HALF | LouCity leads 2-0 on the strength of Magnus Rasmussen's brace.2-0 | #LOUvTBR pic.twitter.com/b2BMuafNm8— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) October 27, 2019
LouCity, the No. 4 seed in the USL Championship Playoffs, next plays top-seeded Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which defeated Birmingham Legion FC 7-0 on Saturday. The Boys in Purple lost 1-0 to the Riverhounds in April and played to 0-0 draw in September.
With Louisville City FC hitting the road for the second-round game — Saturday, Nov. 2, at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh — Saturday marked the team's final game at Slugger Field.
