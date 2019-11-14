Lou City FC fans

Fans celebrate at a Louisville City FC game. 

 Eric Crawford photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tickets sold out in just 96 minutes Thursday for Louisville City FC's third consecutive USL Championship game this weekend.

Lou City will host the Real Monarchs SLC in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lynn Stadium on the University of Louisville's campus. Tickets for the game went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and sold out about an hour and a half later. To get on a waiting list in the event any tickets are returned, click here

The Boys in Purple will look to win the USL Championship for a third year in a row after rallying to defeat Indy Eleven 3-1 in extra time on Nov. 8 in Indianapolis. 

Related Stories: 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags