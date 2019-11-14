LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tickets sold out in just 96 minutes Thursday for Louisville City FC's third consecutive USL Championship game this weekend.
96 minutes: SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/ZkldHsE9fW— Louisville City FC 🌟🌟 (@loucityfc) November 14, 2019
Lou City will host the Real Monarchs SLC in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Lynn Stadium on the University of Louisville's campus. Tickets for the game went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and sold out about an hour and a half later. To get on a waiting list in the event any tickets are returned, click here.
The Boys in Purple will look to win the USL Championship for a third year in a row after rallying to defeat Indy Eleven 3-1 in extra time on Nov. 8 in Indianapolis.
