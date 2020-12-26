LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the Kentucky basketball team can't get well against Louisville, who are the Wildcats going to get well against?
That's one question the Wildcats will ask on their way out of the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon after a 62-59 Louisville victory.
The Cardinals made three free throws in the final 18.9 seconds, including two by Carlik Jones with 5.1 remaining, to outlast the Wildcats, now 1-6.
Kentucky's B.J. Boston missed a 25-footer from in front of the UK bench at the buzzer to end the game.
The Cardinals beat one of John Calipari's Kentucky team for only the third time in 14 tries -- and Chris Mack scored for the first time in three cracks against Calipari.
Louisville improved to 6-1 while Kentucky lost for the sixth straight time while continuing to play themselves out of consideration for a spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Credit the U of L win to superior guard play. Jones led the Cardinals with 20 points while David Johnson scored 17. Kentucky guard Davion Mintz scored 19.
Nothing was settled in the first half. Neither team led by more than five. Neither team scored on more than three consecutive possessions. Neither team cracked 30 points.
Calipari returned Devin Askew to the starting lineup. He replaced Terrence Clarke, who had a tender ankle. Askew played well, scoring points. But Askew was not Kentucky's leading scorer. That was Mintz, who had eight.
Louisville hurt the Wildcats from distance, making five of 14. Nine guys played, eight scored. Johnson had 10, delivering three shots from distance.
Louisville is scheduled to play at Boston College next Saturday. Nothing but Atlantic Coast Conference games remain on the Cardinals' schedule
Kentucky was scheduled to host South Carolina Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, but that game has been postponed because of the novel corona virus. Kentucky is scheduled to visit Mississippi State next Saturday.
