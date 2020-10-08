LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Louisville field hockey team went from thinking they wouldn't have a season to now possibly having almost two seasons in the same school year. If the Cardinals can continue what they've done to start the fall season, it could be very special indeed.
After a spring and summer filled with doubts and questions, head coach Justine Sowry said sophomore Mattie Tabor reminded her of just how much being together for a practice meant to the players.
"I said 'What's this hour been like for you?'" said Sowry, in her 10th year as the Cards' head coach. "And (Tabor) said, 'I have so much gratitude to be on the field and not have to think about everything going on. We're just playing.'
"That was the first day, and it was like, 'Let's shift our mindset and just have fun,'" Sowry added.
From that point forward, Sowry said she and her coaching staff concentrated on serving the student-athletes and getting ready for a season. That shift has helped lead U of L to a 4-0 start in an all-Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, including a 3-1 takedown of two-time defending national champion North Carolina that ended the Tar Heels' 47-game win streak.
Senior Mercedes Pastor has lead the way for the Cards with three goals and three assists. She has already been named National Offensive Player of the Week twice.
"Not only is she amazing on the field, she's an incredible leader," Sowry said. "She's (majoring in) industrial engineering; she's great in the community. She is a special young woman, and her leadership — she's taken it to a whole ’nother level."
Pastor, a two-time All-American, spent three months this spring on COVID-19 lockdown with her parents and younger brother in her native Argentina, getting in some workouts with homemade cement weights. She chose to come to Louisville four years ago without even seeing campus or meeting Sowry. She liked what she heard about the school, the weather, the engineering program and the competition she'd be facing in the ACC.
"I saw five out of seven ACC teams were in the top 10 every year, so I was like, 'I don't even know what a conference is, but I want to play in it,'" Pastor said.
The ACC tournament is scheduled for November, but the NCAA Championships have been moved to the spring, which means trying to turn a potentially special season into two.
"We're playing great," Pastor said. "It's not that we're just winning. I think we're playing well and we're getting better every game, so I think that's where the best part comes from."
"One, we're taking care of the fall season, but to have another opportunity at an NCAA Championship in the spring," Sowry said. "Yeah, it looks very different. It's different for everybody, but we get two bites at the cherry so to speak in winning a potential championship, so we're very excited about that."
Next up for Louisville is a trip to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for a pair of games against Wake Forest this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.