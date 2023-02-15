LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football announced several scheduling changes to future seasons.
Louisville's previously scheduled game against Richmond on Sept. 4, 2027 will move to Sept. 11, 2027.
After defeating USF in 2022 at Cardinal Stadium, Louisville's return trip to Tampa has been moved from Aug. 31, 2024 to Sept. 4, 2027.
Louisville's scheduled contest against VMI for Sept. 14, 2024 has been moved to Sept. 8, 2029.
The Cardinals were scheduled to play Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 7, 2026, but the game has now been moved to Sept. 28, 2024.
Louisville also announced two future opponents, Austin Peay on Aug. 31, 2024 and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 7, 2030.
