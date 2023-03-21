LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First-year head coach Jeff Brohm put his Louisville Cardinals through their opening spring football practice before about 100 or so fans at L&N Cardinal Stadium Tuesday.
It was the first of 15 spring practices for the new-look Cards. It will culminate in the spring game on April 21.
Brohm said he's glad it's not time for the first game yet but feels his players are progressing and giving good effort. He feels like learning and knowing his system and terminology will be a key to further progression for this group.
"You've got memorize certain things off the bat," said Brohm. "You've got to understand the basics. You've got to quiz yourself. Really, it's about quick recall. We say it all the time, it's one thing to know it but you've got to know it and understand it and be able to communicate and answer it right away because I think in football, things happen very fast. There's a lot of moving parts and if you don't know all the answers to the questions, you're going to have a hard time showcasing your abilities."
This was the first of six practices open to the public. The next one is this Saturday March 25 at 9:45 a.m. at L&N Stadium or the Trager Indoor Practice Facility.
