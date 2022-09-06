LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – "It's only one game," is a line you hear a lot from coaches after big wins and disappointing losses.
It's tough to argue that, of course. It's one game in the old W-L column. But those who live in the real world know different. There are losses and there are lost moments. A lost game you can measure statistically. A lost moment, not so much — at least not until you take attendance at your next home game.
The University of Louisville's season-opening 31-7 setback at Syracuse was that kind of loss. Not only that, it followed back-to-back losses of the same kind, at home to Kentucky and in a bowl game to Air Force.
Here's what isn't on the stat sheet. The game followed a summer of increasingly good vibes, positive recruiting news, promising transfer portal additions, and, in general, good press heading into a winnable opening game.
Here are three things to know heading into a short game week, with U of L set to visit UCF in Orlando at 8 p.m. Friday.
BUILDING BACK WILL TAKE A MINUTE (OR MORE)
The initial reaction from Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and his players was that a lot of the damage in Saturday's loss was self-inflicted. Penalties killed early drives. The tackling was poor.
Even assuming Louisville can fix some of those things on Friday night in Orlando, it will have fixed only part of the problem.
What no one has yet tried to explain is how a team with everything to play for and so much at stake in a season-opener can come out flat?
Give credit to Syracuse, yes. It came out with great emotion. It took offseason action to enact significant schematic changes. It has one of the ACC's top running backs and took advantage.
It did what you're supposed to do when in that situation. Why didn't Louisville?
There were plenty of correctable errors for Louisville. But there's no way to erase what happened in the opener.
NEGATIVITY TAKES A TOLL
The concern for Louisville is that, eventually, it won't be able to rebuild the goodwill of fans, who want to get behind this staff and team, but who have consistently felt let down by not only the results, but by the nature of the results.
It's not that Louisville can't recapture that and inspire its fanbase. But it gets harder and harder with each effort like Saturday's at Syracuse.
And that's not the fault of the fanbase. The negativity, at this point, has been earned.
I'm not saying that players aren't working, or that coaches aren't trying. But something felt off on Saturday, and it needs to switch back on.
For Louisville to bumble its way to zero points after setting itself up on first-and-goal 4 yards from the end zone, then not cross the opponent's 35-yard-line for the rest of the game, isn't going to pass without negativity.
And, like interest, that negativity compounds. Come to Louisville with an 0-2 record for the home opener and it will be tangible from a single look (or listen) from the stands.
These are the things at stake on Friday night, just like they were last Saturday.
WHAT A WIN DOES
Beat Central Florida and the momentum doesn't restart from where it was, but at least the negative momentum slows down, and that's not insignificant.
To do that, Louisville will have to turn back a program that is never not hungry for national recognition, and that has been given a national broadcast stage to get some. It will have to block out a blackout crowd, one week after struggling to deal with the indoor noise at Syracuse.
More than that, Louisville will have to show poise in the midst of the kind of adversity that has become all too common in town since the departure of Lamar Jackson.
Malik Cunningham will need to lift his game and his poise level. The Cardinals will have to establish a push from their seasoned offensive line. The defense will have to get lined up and clean up the yards after contact. Coaches will need to get their team to look more organized, and less confused.
Show some life. Don't lose the battle of enthusiasm or energy.
Either Louisville isn't as good as anyone figured or it just picked a bad time to have a bad game. Either way, now would be a good time to correct what can be corrected and start rebuilding the good vibes.
