LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the University of Louisville football team, the bleeding has stopped. For now.
The Cardinals made an intriguing defensive statement in Saturday's 20-14 win over UCF and finally get to come home to play a game in Cardinal Stadium after a rocky 1-1 start to the season.
The numbers (and computer rankings) would tell us that the 31-7 loss to Syracuse wasn't as bad as it looked (or felt). Louisville fans are apt to believe that the win at UCF probably wasn't as good as it looked.
Florida State provides yet another opportunity to calibrate this Louisville team that should be improved from a year ago but through two games hasn't yet settled that conclusion to most people's satisfaction.
What the Cardinals did accomplish in Orlando was slowing the stream of negativity and earning themselves a chance to get back on a respectable track this Friday night against a 2-0 Florida State team led by a former Cardinal at quarterback, Jordan Travis.
Jeff Sagarin's computer ratings make Louisville a 1.5-point favorite. Las Vegas has Louisville a two-point favorite.
Louisville, with seven starters returning on offense, including quarterback Malik Cunningham and the addition of a talented running back in Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans, ranks 122nd in the nation in scoring offense at just 13.5 points per game. That's not a winning number. The Cardinals are moving the ball effectively at times but have scored just once on five trips into the red zone, which ranks 108th in the nation.
Those are not winning numbers. They are not the kind of numbers that get a fanbase to buy in.
"The name of the game is to score points," Satterfield said. "We've got to we got to find ways to get in the end zone. You don't want to settle for field goals. I think this (UCF) is a good defense. We did move the ball a lot better."
But there are some positive things to take away from what this team has done thus far.
First, they continue to show resilience. Say what you want, but the team stays engaged, does not check out and continues to fight through whatever adversity it encounters. It answered one question after the lackluster start at Syracuse, and that was whether it would stay engaged and dialed in to what the coaching staff was doing. It did.
Second, Louisville opened the game at UCF sharp on offense. Cunningham completed his first seven passes. He made good choices on when to run the ball. Satterfield turned him loose to run a little more. Cunningham was finding wide open targets and delivering the ball accurately and on time. When Louisville reached the red zone on its opening drive, Evans powered it right up the middle to score on the ground — another good sign.
Third, the defense came to life in the second half behind an in-game adjustment. After being gashed early, the defensive staff adjusted its pressure to apply it from the outside instead of up the middle. Also, they tightened up their pass coverage after being burned on some screen passes. The defense allowed only 91 yards and no points in the second half to a UCF team that is fast and dangerous, especially playing at home.
Still, the game was in doubt late, and after an ill-advised decision to go for a fourth down gave UCF the ball in good field position for a final opportunity to win the game, the defense had to bail the Cardinals out with an end-zone interception.
Satterfield said he had confidence in the defense, which is why he went for the fourth down. In truth, he rolled the dice and was fortunate.
If UCF completes the comeback drive in that situation, I don't know if Satterfield is able to overcome that decision.
But with a victory in his pocket, he returns home with optimism and a chance to return the program to solid footing, even after the missed opportunity in the opener. The fact is, few teams have had two bigger challenges to open the season. Sagarin ranks Louisville's schedule seventh nationally. It wasn't aided by having both games on the road and by having a Friday night kickoff.
Give Louisville the traditional two-cupcake opener, and the problems everyone is talking about probably wouldn't even yet have come to the fore.
But they have, and the chance to deal with them before Friday night's game should benefit the Cardinals in another toss-up contest against FSU.
If Louisville can start to turn its offense into points and build on the defensive momentum it established last week at UCF, it could emerge from Friday's contest back on track for significant improvement.
Perhaps the Syracuse loss was just an unfortunate combination of emotional opponent, road atmosphere, and some new (or returning from injury) players in key roles. We can't tell that yet.
What we do know is that the bleeding has been stopped, though a full prognosis on this program in year four of Satterfield still awaits.
