LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three days after his team beat Central Florida, 42-35, on a 66-yard interception return in the closing seconds, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was still praising the work of his players and staff after reviewing the game tape.
This week, Louisville will play its first ACC road game Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN) against a Florida State team that is reeling. The Seminoles are off to an 0-3 to start for the first time since 1976 after a 35-14 loss at Wake Forest. Florida State had six turnovers in the game and converted only one third down in the loss.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Satterfield said he expects Florida State to rebound with emotion and wants his team to match or improve the heightened energy level it displayed in Friday's win.
He provided one more look back, a look ahead at the Seminoles, and set the tone for the Cardinals game week.
LOOKING BACK: "Obviously a very exciting game," Satterfield said. "Proud of the way our guys fought, and continue to fight, all the way to the end, to the last 13 seconds to go in the game and to win that thing. Looking on it, I think, offensively, we played solid. I still think we had several opportunities that we could've gotten more yards out there, which is encouraging to say that we can do better offensively, even though we had a pretty productive night. Defensively, I think we played — I think they were the second-ranked offense in the country — and we held them 200 yards under their average and played well, tackled well. Still gave up a few big plays that we don't need to give up. Got to get better in that regard. We were just solid, a solid performance against a good football team."
LOOKING AHEAD: "We need to come out with the same kind of energy we had last week and go down and play a team in Florida State that has got a lot of talent, a lot of guys that can play, a lot of transfers that are in there, came in in the offseason, took Notre Dame to overtime the first week, gave up the last play to lose to Jacksonville State, and then this past week had six turnovers and a bunch of penalties and really didn't give themselves a chance to win that game (at Wake Forest). So their backs are against the wall, and we know we're going to get their best shot when we go down there this weekend ... (FSU uses) two totally different quarterbacks. (Jordan) Travis was a great runner when he was here last year, ran around and made some big-time plays. So far this year, that's a strength of their offense, running the football. They have two really good running backs. They can run. He's in there. He adds the dimension of the Q runs. And (Mackenzie) Milton gets in, he's that savvy passer and they don't want to run as much. Really you almost have, I won't say two different game plans, but it's two different thought processes depending on who the quarterback is ... I would assume they continue to rotate, they've done that all year, and we'll have to adjust the calls depending on who is going to be in the game."
SETTING THE TONE: "I think our team took a big step forward Friday night and last week in their preparation and the energy. So they kind of set the standard. We want to at least be right there, if not better. It starts with practice. I thought last week our chase teams, our scout teams, did a great job giving us good looks for Central Florida. Then our guys, the offense and defense really fed off of that. They came out with great energy. The sideline was as live as I've seen our sideline probably since the (Music City) bowl game (after the 2019 season). I remember that bowl game sideline was awesome. We got down 14 and didn't even flinch, and came back and really wound up taking over the game in that bowl game. It felt very similar to that this weekend. Our guys didn't care what the score was. They were flying around playing hard. The stadium was rocking. It was just a great atmosphere and we've got to continue to feed off that. This one will be different. We're only traveling 70-some players instead of having our whole team on the sideline at home. That's something we just talked about with our leadership group. So we've got to have a great week of preparation. That's where it starts."
