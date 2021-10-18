LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team used its bye week to rest some banged up veteran players, work a few young names into positions to contribute more, and to try to forget the sting of back-to-back losses settled on the final plays of games.
The Cardinals lost an upset at (now No. 16-ranked) Wake Forest on a field goal in the final minute, then fell to Virginia when a potential game-winning 49-yard try went wide left.
It's not how you like to go into a bye week, but Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said he was happy with the way his team bounced back in practice last week, and feels good about their preparation so far for Saturday's 4 p.m. game against Boston College (4-2) in Cardinal Stadium. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.
Satterfield looked back, looked ahead and set the tone for Boston College week in Louisville.
LOOKING BACK: "There are several things that as coaches you go back and watch to figure out what you want to do differently. I think that bringing pressure was the one thing we should have done more looking back to last week, instead of sitting back with the Virginia quarterback, because if you give him time, it does not matter how many guys you drop into coverage, he is going to find somebody. He had great poise and was able to find those windows. If you do bring pressure, then the ball has to come out of his hand. It may be a one-on-one matchup and our guys now have to make the play in space because if you miss a tackle or are out of position it is going to be a big play, but that is the chance that we have to take and that is rolling the dice. I think that we have to be able to do that to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands; or if it is Cover 2 and the safety is not getting off the hash wide enough and the offense hits one of these balls on the sideline. We've got to do a better job with getting wider to where the offense can’t hit those balls on the sideline. I think in the Virginia game and Wake (Forest) game that we gave those plays up several times, so we got to do a better job with that. It is a little bit of everything. The coaches have to do a better job of getting the players in a position to make plays and the players got to do a better job when they're in that position to make the play. It is a little bit of everything, but I think you give up whatever we gave up last week, there is enough blame to go all the way around."
LOOKING AHEAD: "Boston College is a completely different team than a Virginia team who's going to throw the ball 60 times and do a great job with that. This team is going to line up, they have a really good offensive line and they're going to try to run the football right down your throat, so you better have a plan for that. I think it just comes back down to what team are we getting ready to play? What are their strengths and how are we going to counteract those strengths? We have to be able to stop the run this week and so we have to have a good plan for that, whereas last week those guys were going five wide, spreading everybody out and we had to figure out how we were going to defend the pass which tough. So, we have to do a much better job with that and get the ball back to the offense. When you think defensively, this team is a tougher defense than what we're facing in Virginia and Wake Forest even though Wake Forest's defense is pretty solid. I think offensively, we've been able to move the football. Where we've lacked in offense, our third downs have not been good this year for whatever reason. I feel like it should be but for whatever reason third downs have not been good. Overall, offensively we've been able to move the football and score points, we just need to score a little bit more. As you look at the matchups, I think that's probably the biggest thing, but obviously you have to get a great game plan for what the strengths are to counteract for these next six games.”
SETTING THE TONE: "We’ve had back-to-back heartbreak losses so we’re looking to bounce back and get a win in a very competitive league, so obviously a big game for us. We’re looking forward to it, we’re looking forward to getting back out there and playing after this bye week. . . . Tabarius Peterson has been here forever, and he told me this last week had been the most fun he has ever had preparing and practicing hard, getting after it, and going out and having fun in the games. I told him that that energy gives us a chance and that we have to figure out how to make one more play here and there to be able to win these games. I know that our football team has to continue to get better and better. I thought that we did throughout the first three to four games. We've got to continue to grow as a team and gain that confidence to where we get toward the end of the game and our guys know that we are going to make those plays in order to win. It is such a fine line between winning and losing, so making those close plays throughout the season and throughout the course of the game, but I know that our guys want to keep having fun and keep preparing in a way that gives our team a chance.”
