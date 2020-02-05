LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blakely Touche is just 9 years old, but the fourth-grader from Christian Academy of Louisville has already accomplished something many football players spend their entire lives dreaming about: running onto the field at the Super Bowl.
Blakely was selected out of 18,000 kids to appear in the NFL's "Next 100" Super Bowl ad, which aired moments before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kicked off Sunday in Miami. The ad, which celebrated the NFL's 100th anniversary, ended in a live shot of Blakely and 31 other children running onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium to deliver the game ball.
"I was so happy to run out on the field," Blakely said. "... People were cheering us on to the field, and it was just so much fun."
Blakely, a big Louisville Cardinals fan, represented the Baltimore Raves in the commercial and dubbed a No. 8 jersey for her favorite player: former Louisville quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Touche's mother, Gina Touche, said the family was inspired to submit a video of Blakely's flag football highlights after seeing NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders issue a callout for football players ages 9-12 to appear in the commercial on ESPN. The Touches barely made the submission deadline but got a call from a Baltimore Ravens representative days later with the good news.
"We knew in our heart that she had a really good chance," Gina Touche said. "And I wasn't nervous about — if we made it, we made it. If we didn't, we didn't. It was worth a shot. We jumped up and down when we found out. It was hysterical."
It was only after Blakely was selected that officials knew she was from Louisville and was such a big fan of Jackson. How to unveil the big news to the young, speedy running back became a no-brainer from there.
Blakely and her family attended a Louisville men's basketball game, and a video message from Jackson appeared on the KFC Yum! Center JumboTron during a break in the action. Jackson watched Blakely's flag football highlights, commenting on her elusiveness and speed, before telling her she had been chosen to represent the Ravens at the Super Bowl. All eyes in the arena were on the 9-year-old, who was showered with Baltimore Ravens apparel and a ball autographed by Jackson. She was crying by the time she learned she was going to the Super Bowl, but it wasn't because of the upcoming trip. It was from the joy of watching her favorite player watch her play. After so many Saturdays and Sundays spent cheering on Jackson, the roles had been reversed.
"It's a dream come true," Blakely said.
Blakely thought she was just going to a 🏀 game, but @Lj_era8 had a Super Bowl surprise in store for her…Congrats to Blakely on being named the @Ravens winner of the Next 100 Super Bowl Contest!#GoCards | #NFL100 | #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/WdeVKCRLgN— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) January 28, 2020
The past week in Miami was a whirlwind experience, the Touches said, but one they will never forget. A lot of time went into filming the commercial, but the family was able to enjoy everything the Super Bowl had to offer. Blakely was able to meet fellow running backs Christian McCaffery of the Carolina Panthers and the Ravens' Mark Ingram, who shares her fandom of Jackson.
And then the day of the big game. The rush of running through the tunnel and onto the field before more than 65,000 screaming fans and millions more around the world. Getting back into the swing of things at school after the experience of a lifetime has been a bit difficult, Blakely admitted, but few could blame her. It's not every day you get to run on the field at the Super Bowl.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.