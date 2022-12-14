Louisville golfer makes two holes-in-one in the same round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's pretty much every golfers dream.
You take one swing from the tee and the ball goes in the hole. According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of making two holes-in-one in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-one.
A Louisville-area golfer beat those odds last week.
Chuck Beasley started playing golf about 20 years ago. Now the retired 69-year-old tries to play about once a week, often at Seneca or Cherokee golf courses. He is by most definitions an average or ordinary golfer, usually shooting in the low to mid-90's, who had an extraordinary day last week at Seneca.
Beasley had not one but two holes-in-one in the same round.
The first came at the fourth hole.
The second came at No. 16.
"I couldn't believe it," said Beasley. " I had to sit in the golf cart for a second and try to absorb what just happened."
"I had never seen one live before," said one of his usual playing partners and a witness that day, Charles Shacklette, nodding to Beasley. "I saw two in one day, from my boy here."
Beasley lost his first hole-in-one ball, knocking it into the woods several holes later. So it took two balls, but just one club. His seven-iron did the trick both times.
"This one (#16) was 158 (yards) that day and the other one (#4) was 154," said Beasley. "That's my go-to club from 150."
It's actually the second and third aces for Beasley. He had one about 15 years ago at Cherokee.
Last Wednesday, he bought beers for those in the clubhouse as one is supposed to do with a hole-in-one, then bought a lotto ticket that night, but came up empty.
"Sixty-seven million to one for an average golfer," said Beasley shaking his head. "It was luck, all luck.
A couple of swings, lucky or not, that he will never forget.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.