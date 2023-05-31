LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re making plans to attend the football game the University of Louisville and Indiana University will play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sept. 16, a kickoff time has been determined:
Noon. It will air on the Big Ten Network.
It will be the third game of the season for the Cardinals and the Hoosiers. U of L will open at Georgia Tech Sept. 1 before hosting Murray State Sept. 7.
The Georgia Tech game will start at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN. The ACC Network will televise the Murray State game, which will also start at 7:30 p.m.
IU will open with back-to-back home games against Ohio State Sept. 2 and Indiana State Sept. 9. The Ohio State game will start at 3:30 p.m. and air on CBS. The Hoosiers will shift to the Big Ten Network against ISU, a game that will begin at 7 or 8 p.m. The Hoosiers will also host Rutgers at noon Oct. 21.
It will be Jeff Brohm's first game against the Hoosiers as the U of L coach. Brohm went 4-1 against IU as the Purdue head coach.
The IU-Louisville game is scheduled to be the first of a three-game series that will also bring IU to Louisville in 2024 and take the Cardinals to Bloomington in 2025.
Last winter two sources said that a representative approached Louisville about the possibility of canceling the final two games of the contract. But that has not happened yet.
