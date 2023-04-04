LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The men's basketball teams from the University of Louisville and Indiana University will be part of the 2023 Empire Classic field, along with national champion Connecticut and Texas.
The event, to be played in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20, is presented by Continental Tire and held to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. Semifinal matchup, game times, broadcast and ticket information will be released at a future date.
Indiana is coming off a second-round NCAA Tournament exit. Louisville is coming off a 4-28 season.
The game is a bit of a homecoming for Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who was the head coach of the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson was drafted 12th overall in the 1980 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks and played with the franchise from 1980-81.
This will be the Cardinals’ first time competing in the Empire Classic, although they’re no strangers to Madison Square Garden. Louisville competed frequently in the arena as former members of the Big East Conference, and U of L head coach Kenny Payne and additional members of his staff are familiar with the venue from their time on staff with the Knicks.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.