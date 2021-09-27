LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team will hold its intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at ticketmaster.com. UofL students can up to two free tickets through their My Cardinals Account.
The scrimmage will be fans' first look at head coach Chris Mack's team in the 2021-22 season.
The Cardinals' first exhibition will be held Oct. 29 at home against Kentucky State. The first regular season game is Nov. 9 against Southern University.
