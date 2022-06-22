LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The better Bellarmine plays, the tougher non-conference scheduling will become. But Knights coach Scott Davenport continued to work personal relationships and other commitments to again fashion one of the nation’s best non-conference schedules for his fledgling NCAA Division I program.
A year ago, the Knights faced a schedule ranked No. 4 by the NCAA’s NET ratings for out-of-conference difficulty. Its 2022-23 non-conference slate will likely be similar.
In addition to opening the season on Nov. 9 against Louisville and new coach Kenny Payne in the KFC Yum! Center in what is expected to be the regular-season opener for both teams, Bellarmine will visit Clemson on Nov. 18, Duke on Nov. 21, Loyola Marymont on Nov. 25, UCLA on Nov. 27 and Kentucky on Nov. 29.
In December, the Knights will face Miami (Ohio) and Murray State in Freedom Hall, and will visit Evansville on Dec. 21.
“Scheduling is a huge component of putting our players, university and the greatest college basketball community in the country first,” Davenport said. “This schedule is the result of Coach Beau Braden’s efforts and tremendous relationships and respect our program has earned year after year. I appreciate the opportunities these phenomenal programs have provided our players and program. The respect we have for these tradition-rich teams has been earned year after year. They are the best of the best! The coaches are true leaders in every aspect of coaching/leading on and off the court. To them, thank you!”
Davenport plans to announce several more nonconference opponents in the near future. The ASUN will unveil its 2022-23 league schedule on Thursday.
BELLARMINE NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE:
Wednesday, November 9 at Louisville
Friday, November 18 at Clemson
Monday, November 21 at Duke
Friday, November 25 at Loyola Marymount
Sunday, November 27 at UCLA
Tuesday, November 29 at Kentucky
Saturday, December 17 vs. Miami (Ohio) at Freedom Hall
Wednesday December 21 at Evansville
TBA vs. Murray State at Freedom Hall
