LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another item in the University of Louisville men's basketball schedule has been filled. According to a post at the program's website, the Cards will play their annual rivalry game with Kentucky at noon Dec. 31 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The game will be the first against the Wildcats as head coach for Louisville's Kenny Payne, who spent a decade at UK as John Calipari's assistant. It will air on CBS.
The schools did not play last season because of COVID-19 issues within the Louisville program. Louisville beat Kentucky, 62-59, in front of a limited number of fans at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 26, 2020.
Louisville will open the Payne era against Bellarmine University of Nov. 9. Kentucky will play Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 15.
The Wildcats are expected to be a consensus preseason top-five team this season, led by returning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.
