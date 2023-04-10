LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One of the most anticipated Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball games in years will not be played Tuesday night in the aftermath of the mass shooting incident in Louisville Monday morning.
The schools made the announcement at 4 p.m. Monday, and said they would work to reschedule the game later this season.
In light of the tragic events in Louisville on Monday, the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky baseball programs have made a mutual decision to postpone Tuesday night’s baseball game at Jim Patterson Stadium.The two programs will work to reschedule the contest…— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 10, 2023
Louisville is ranked No. 10 nationally at D1Baseball.com while Kentucky is No. 12. The Cards swept a weekend series against Boston College to improve their record to 24-7. Kentucky slipped to 27-5 after losing two of three at Georgia last weekend.
In the NCAA’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), the Wildcats are ranked No. 1 with Louisville 23rd.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host Wake Forest this weekend, while Kentucky will journey to Baton Rouge to play Louisiana State.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.