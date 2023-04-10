Louisville baseball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — One of the most anticipated Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball games in years will not be played Tuesday night in the aftermath of the mass shooting incident in Louisville Monday morning.

The schools made the announcement at 4 p.m. Monday, and said they would work to reschedule the game later this season.

Louisville is ranked No. 10 nationally at D1Baseball.com while Kentucky is No. 12. The Cards swept a weekend series against Boston College to improve their record to 24-7. Kentucky slipped to 27-5 after losing two of three at Georgia last weekend.

In the NCAA’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI), the Wildcats are ranked No. 1 with Louisville 23rd.

The Cardinals are scheduled to host Wake Forest this weekend, while Kentucky will journey to Baton Rouge to play Louisiana State.

