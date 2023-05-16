LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Brohm's transfer portal success since taking over as Louisville football's head coach continues.
On Tuesday, Purdue quarterback Brady Allen tweeted his commitment to the Cardinals. Allen played in just one game for the Boilermakers last season and will come to UofL with four years of eligibility as a redshirt freshman.
To The Ville…#GoCards @LouisvilleFB pic.twitter.com/MO5Ob30UYp— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) May 16, 2023
The newest Cardinal quarterback initially entered the transfer portal in December 2022 after Brohm left Purdue for Louisville but pulled his name out of it two weeks later once the Boilermakers hired a new head coach in Ryan Walters. However, following the conclusion of spring practices in April, Allen re-entered the portal.
He has familiarity with Brohm and his staff, committing to them out of high school. Allen was a star at Gibson Southern High School in Indiana, becoming one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the country for the class of 2022.
The former four-star recruit ended his preps career ranking first in Indiana High School Athletic Association history in career touchdown passes and second in career yards. While leading Gibson Southern to a 2021 3A state championship, Allen also earned Indiana's Mr. Football award.
