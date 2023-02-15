LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – You can say this much about Louisville’s 61-58 loss to No. 7-ranked Virginia Wednesday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
A whole lot better Louisville teams have played the Cavaliers a whole lot worse.
In fact, Louisville had the initiative for a good portion of Wednesday’s contest. It led by 13 of the first 30 minutes, and held a 9-point lead with 5 minutes to play in the first half.
It could be – successfully – argued that Louisville was catching the Cavaliers at the right time. UVA was unmistakably flat at the start of the game, coming off a 69-62 win at Duke. The Cavaliers missed their first 6 shots.
But they warmed to the task after the final media timeout of the first half, finishing the frame on a 12-0 run, and opening the second half on an 8-4 run to go up 37-30.
Louisville hung in for a time, clawing back to take a 42-41 lead with 10 minutes to play, but UVA began to impose its will on the defensive end, and went on a 12-2 run to take a lead it would never give up.
Still, Louisville cut its deficit to 3 on a JJ Traynor jumper with 31 seconds left and got the ball back after UVA missed a free-throw and had a chance to tie the game, or even further extend it with a basket and a foul. But without a timeout, Louisville couldn't get a decent look against UVA's defense, and an off-balance Kamari Lands 3-pointer in the final second hit the side of the rim.
It was the second straight game that Louisville fell by single-digits to a nationally ranked opponent.
The Cardinals got 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists from Ellis. Jae’lyn Withers finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Mike James had 10 points and JJ Traynor had 9 points and 9 rebounds.
Louisville shot 43 percent for the game but made 8 of its 19 three-point tries.
Next up for the Cards is a 7 p.m. Saturday night home game against Clemson, when it will honor it 2013 team that won an NCAA championship that was later vacated.
