LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 is forcing the University of Louisville to postpone Wednesday's men's basketball game at Wisconsin in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
U of L paused all men's basketball team-related activities indefinitely Dec. 3 because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program. In accordance with ACC and university protocols, the Cardinals' cancelled the UNC Greensboro game on Dec. 4.
"Our men's basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible," said UofL Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra in a release. "We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten."
After winning its first four games of the season, Louisville moved into the Associated Press Top 25 today, debuting this season at No. 25.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.