LOUISILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team has been picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in a vote of league media, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Virginia, ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press preseason poll, was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title. Despite Virginia's recent run of success, it's the first time since the 1982-83 season that the Cavaliers have been voted ACC favorites.
Duke was voted No. 2, followed by Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville. The Cardinals were picked third in the preseason last year and finished the season in a tie for second.
North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks was voted preseason Player of the Year, while Florida State freshman Scottie Barnes was named as the preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.
Louisville sophomore guard David Johnson was the leading vote-getter on the second team.
After a lengthy recovery from shoulder surgery, Johnson began to emerge for the Cardinals during the ACC campaign last season. His coming out party was at Duke, where he had 19 points, 7 assists and 3 steals off the bench in Louisville's win over the No. 3 Blue Devils. It was the most points by a Louisville player off the bench against an AP top-three ranked opponent since former All-America guard Russ Smith scored 30 points against No. 3 Kentucky in 2011.
Over the last 15 games of last season, Johnson averaged 8.9 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while making 49.5 percent of his field goals (55-of-111). He was the ACC assists leader among freshmen in conference games, averaging 3.8 assists, 7.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in ACC games.
The predicted ACC order of finish and all-conference teams are listed below:
2020 ACC Operation Basketball
Preseason Predicted Order of Finish
School, Points
1. Virginia (97), 2214
2. Duke (34), 2146
3. Florida State (15), 1973
4. North Carolina (7), 1933
5. Louisville (2), 1693
6. Syracuse, 1234
7. Miami, 1223
8. NC State, 1149
9. Georgia Tech, 1147
10. Clemson, 1057
11. Virginia Tech, 794
12. Notre Dame, 769
13. Pitt, 635
14. Boston College, 404
15. Wake Forest, 229
First-place votes in parentheses; 155 total voters
Preseason All-ACC Team
First Team
Name, School, Points
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 137
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 89
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 59
Jalen Johnson, Duke, 52
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 50
Chris Lykes, Miami, 50
Second Team
David Johnson, Louisville, 46
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 43
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 38
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 37
Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 32