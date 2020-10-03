LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville men's basketball team has taken part in marches and events to speak out for social justice and equality. On Saturday morning, the team helped members of the community use their voices for change.
Members of the team gathered at Shawnee Park to take part in a voter registration drive days before the Oct. 5 deadline to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
"Getting registered to vote is not an easy thing to do," senior Malik Williams said. "That’s why we felt like having this was important. It means a lot ... to me and my teammates just doing whatever we can to make a change. That’s what we’re doing."
U of L graduate transfer Charles Minlend said he has felt helpless in the past, but giving people an opportunity to use their voice for change was humbling.
"I was never really outspoken about these kinds of things," Minlend said. "I always had personal opinions, but I kind of kept them to myself. But when things happen a little bit closer, it hits a little differently. The fact that we’re able to do something as cool as this is great."
