LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michael Lattin will be the new University of Louisville's public address announcer for football games in Cardinal Stadium.
Lattin replaces Sean Moth, the Cardinals' public address announcer for the past 21 years, who resigned Aug. 26. Lattin's first game will be U of L's opening football game against WKU on Saturday at 8:05 p.m.
Lattin has some experience with U of L, serving for three years as the voice of the Cardinal Marching Band for pregame and halftime shows from 1998-2000.
Since then, Lattin has spent 18 years doing voice work with his company, BMB Productions. He started the company with an intent to produce all-local, all-positive television programming for Louisville, according to a news release from U of L. Its flagship series "Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs" has aired locally for 18 years, as well as in other regional markets.
Lattin has most recently worked with WAVE-TV Sports Director Kent Taylor to produce "Inside the Cards," U of L's football and men's basketball coaches shows.
He's been an executive producer on coverage of the Kentucky Derby, Thunder Over Louisville and Breeders' Cup.
