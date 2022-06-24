LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NBA star Rajon Rondo helped aspiring athletes gain skills they need to follow in his footsteps.
The Louisville native who went to Eastern High School before playing at University of Kentucky finished his 16th year in the NBA.
Although he has already won two NBA titles, Rondo doesn't want his playing career to come to an end just yet. He's currently a free agent hoping to play in the NBA for several more seasons until he's 40.
Rondo is hosting a summer camp with his former high school coach Doug Bibby.
"15 years ago Doug and I talked about how we want to impact the youth in the city," Rondo said. "What a better way to do it than with the camp. I didn't know 15 years later I'd still be standing here today impacting."
It's the 15th year for Camp Rondo. He said the camp averages about 250 attendees a camp.
