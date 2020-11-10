LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Voters in the Associated Press women’s college basketball pre-season Top 25 poll are certainly aware of the quality of play in the Kentuckiana area.

They showed their awareness again Tuesday when Louisville (No. 5), Kentucky (No. 11) and Indiana (No. 16) all made the initial poll.

The Cards, who finished last season ranked No. 6 by the AP, were the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Earlier Tuesday, Louisville was picked to win the league by the Blue Ribbon ACC panel with point guard Dana Evans named the league’s top player.

Kentucky, led by all-American Rhyne Howard, moved up five spots from the No. 16 spot where the Wildcats finished last season. UK was third-highest ranked team from the Southeastern Conference

Indiana advanced four spots from their No. 20 ranking last spring. The Hoosiers will be led by all-Big Ten guard Ali Patberg and also feature two Louisville high school products — Grace Berger of Sacred Heart, a junior, and Jaelynn Penn of Butler, a senior.

IU was the second-highest ranked team from the Big Ten.

Here is the complete Top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. North Carolina State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Maryland

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Iowa State

16. Indiana

17. Northwestern

18. Oregon State

19. DePaul

20. Ohio State

21. Gonzaga

22. Notre Dame

23. Syracuse

24. Missouri State

25. Michigan

