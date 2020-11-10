LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Voters in the Associated Press women’s college basketball pre-season Top 25 poll are certainly aware of the quality of play in the Kentuckiana area.
They showed their awareness again Tuesday when Louisville (No. 5), Kentucky (No. 11) and Indiana (No. 16) all made the initial poll.
The Cards, who finished last season ranked No. 6 by the AP, were the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Earlier Tuesday, Louisville was picked to win the league by the Blue Ribbon ACC panel with point guard Dana Evans named the league’s top player.
Kentucky, led by all-American Rhyne Howard, moved up five spots from the No. 16 spot where the Wildcats finished last season. UK was third-highest ranked team from the Southeastern Conference
Indiana advanced four spots from their No. 20 ranking last spring. The Hoosiers will be led by all-Big Ten guard Ali Patberg and also feature two Louisville high school products — Grace Berger of Sacred Heart, a junior, and Jaelynn Penn of Butler, a senior.
IU was the second-highest ranked team from the Big Ten.
Here is the complete Top 25:
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Arizona
8. North Carolina State
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Maryland
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Iowa State
16. Indiana
17. Northwestern
18. Oregon State
19. DePaul
20. Ohio State
21. Gonzaga
22. Notre Dame
23. Syracuse
24. Missouri State
25. Michigan
