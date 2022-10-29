LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will play the first of its two exhibition games prior to the start of the 2022-23 when Lenoir-Rhyne visits the KFC Yum! Center Sunday at 2 p.m.
The game will be the first for new Cards’ head coach — and he will be matched against one of his former U of L teammates, Everick Sullivan.
Louisville has won 39 straight exhibition games and will return to the court to play Chaminade Thursday night. The Cards’ regular season opener against Bellarmine University is Nov. 9.
During a press conference Friday, Payne said that he had not settled on a starting lineup. He also said that guard Mike James and forward Jae’Lyn Withers, who missed the team’s Red/White scrimmage last Sunday with minor injuries, were likely to play.
Point guard El Ellis as well as forwards Sydney Curry and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield are likely starters for Louisville.
Lenoir-Rhyne finished 10-18 last season. They lost an exhibition game to Tennessee, 103-62, and were also beaten by East Tennessee State, 90-66. Their top player is projected to be T.J. Nesmith, a 6-foot-9 center who averaged 14.3 points last season.
Lenoir-Rhyne competes at the NCAA Division II level. The program last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019. With an enrollment of 2,300, the Lenoir-Rhyne campus is located in Hickory, N.C.
When about his likely starting lineup, Payne said that he “and the staff are still talking about it. I feel good that we’ve got 9, 10 or 11 guys that are capable.
“But, again, we only have one thing (the scrimmage) that we can evaluate it with, with the lights on. And then we’ve had a bunch of guys who have been out here and there with nagging injuries.”
Louisville finished 13-19 last season, which resulted in the mid-season departure of head coach Chris Mack. The Cards were picked to finish 12th in the league at Atlantic Coast Conference media day.
