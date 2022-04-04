LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the college basketball season and the Final Four drawing to a close, the roster situation for the University of Louisville basketball team under first-year coach Kenny Payne is beginning to come into clearer focus.
On Monday, Mike James, a 6-foot-6-inch wing player who missed all of his freshman season with an Achilles' injury, announced he will stay at Louisville to begin his college basketball career. James averaged 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds and was a four-star recruit out of Oak Ridge High School in Florida.
Later in the day, Noah Locke, a transfer from Florida who led Louisville in scoring last season, entered the transfer portal, according to published reports and sources close to the program.
Locke averaged a team-best 9.6 points per game. He came to Louisville having shot better than 40% from three-point range for the Gators but made just 68 of 199 threes for 34.% this past season. Locke took 25% of Louisville's three-pointers last season. He scored a season-high 20 points on Dec. 18, 2021.
He joins Gabe Wiznitzer, Samuell Williamson and Matt Cross as Cardinals who have entered the portal.
James, El Ellis and Sydney Curry have announced they will return.
The program is still awaiting decisions from Jae'lyn Withers, Dre Davis and Roosevelt Wheeler.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.