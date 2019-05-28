LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville coach Chris Mack had already let Cardinals' fans know that he didn't expect junior V.J. King to return to school after declaring himself eligible for the NBA Draft earlier this spring.

Despite not being invited to the Draft Combine, or showing up on any mock drafts, King made it official himself on Tuesday, Tweeting that he would bypass his senior year of college eligibility to play professionally.

King has a chance to graduate this fall and could have looked at options to play immediately for other college programs, but said Tuesday via Twitter that he's ready to take the "next step."

I’d like to announce that I will be forgoing my senior year and taking the next step in pursuing my career as a professional basketball player. To the University of Louisville... Through it all, thank you for everything. I will always be a cardinal! pic.twitter.com/AoOLsXnm4q — Vincent Jr. (@vjking_) May 28, 2019

"V.J. wasn't asked to leave," Louisville coach Chris Mack told The Courier Journal in April. "Think he just wants a fresh start elsewhere."

King's departure has settled Louisville's scholarship situation. Before his leaving was official, they had 14 scholarship players, one over the NCAA limit.

