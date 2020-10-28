LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball teams do not have their schedules finalized for the 2020-21 season. But the program do have a plan for fan attendance at the KFC Yum! Center.
On Wednesday, the school announced that about 3,000 fans — or 15 percent capacity of the 22,090-seat facility — will be allowed to attend Cardinals’ games. The number was the result of a collaborative effort between U of L athletics, KFC Yum! Officials and the Governor’s office.
The school said it would soon be communicating with its season ticket holders with information on how they would be able to attend games this season, which could open as soon as Nov. 25.
The school said temperature checks would be required for entrance. Social distancing as well as mask wearing would be required. Fans will only be permitted in the lower bowl and premium seating areas. All ticketing will be digital.
The Cards' men's team averaged 16,658 fans for 18 home games last season while the women's team averaged 8,548 for 15 games.
