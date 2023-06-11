LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville soccer players had a workshop Sunday that allowed people with disabilities to learn some skills.
Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC players helped people of all ages and abilities with some soccer and non-soccer activities in an effort to get them moving.
The event, "Louisville Moves," was put on in partnership with Hanger Clinic, a local prosthetic and orthotic care provider.
"It's incredible," Racing Louisville defender Carson Pickett said. "Honestly, it feels like an honor because I associate myself with these kind of groups so I appreciate that we're celebrating people like me and I'm so thankful that this club loves doing community service like that just to kind of spread awareness."
