(WDRB) -- The Louisville softball team fell one run short of reaching the Super Regional stage of the NCAA Tournament.
The Cardinals were defeated twice by No. 16 Northwestern on Sunday in Evanston, Illinois, to be eliminated from postseason play.
After taking the first of a three-game series 2-1 on Saturday, U of L couldn't get anything going offensively to start Sunday. The Wildcats cruised to a 7-0 win to even the series and force a winner-take-all finale in the Evanston Regional.
In Game 2, the Cardinals were held to just two hits and committed three errors on defense. Senior Megan Hensley surrendered three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks.
Redshirt freshman Taylor Roby finished out the game and allowed four unearned runs.
Northwestern rode back-to-back two-run innings to jump ahead of the Cardinals and held on for a 4-3 victory in Game 3.
U of L tied the decisive game in the fifth inning and cut the Wildcats' lead to one in the top of the seventh, but coach Holly Aprile's team fell just short.
Redshirt senior Sidney Melton drove in two of the team's runs in Game 3. Sophomore right-hander Danielle Watson took the loss in the circle, allowing four earned runs on three hits and five walks in six innings.
The Cardinals end their season with a 35-23 overall record.
