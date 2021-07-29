LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, are all premiere athletes with hundreds of medals and titles between them, but they all struggle with their mental health.
For Phelps, the Olympian with the most medals of all time, it nearly drove him to suicide.
The most common forms of mental illness athletes deal with are eating disorders, burnout, depression and anxiety -- and stress -- according to the nonprofit organization Athletes For Hope.
"Overall, we have this view in society that we had to fight through it. It was always push through and put a smile on your face," said Katie Conway, a Certified Mental Performance Consultant in Louisville.
Stress is the reason Biles decided to withdraw from the Olympic team and all-around competitions.
"I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a backseat and work on my mindfulness," Biles mentions during a press conference Tuesday.
There are 46.6 million Americans battling some form of mental illness and 35% are elite athletes, according to data from Athletes For Hope.
“There’s still a large stigma, not just identifying that you have struggles, but also seeking help for those struggles,” said Vanessa Shannon, Director of Mental Performance for the University of Louisville Athletic Department and Norton Sports Health since October 2015.
Osaka left the French open, earlier this year after questions from the press affected her mental health.
"We will hear some athletes say I need a social media break during championship season or during post season," said Shannon. "They know it can wear on them and they know that managing the comments or comments they might hear might be too difficult."
It's the goal of longtime Louisville Gymnastics coach Patsy Black-Perronie to help her students at River City Turners Gymnastics find a balance between their mental, physical and emotional health.
"You must have a balance in everything in your life and when you are under so much pressure when one thing is weighing too heavy on your plate, your plate is going to tip or crack or break," she said.
Alyssa Greenwood, a 13-year-old gymnast admires Biles and agree with Black-Perronie.
She hopes to one day find that balance to go further: to go for the Olympic gold.
"When I get better," said Greenwood. "I probably would attempt it, if I had a spot."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.