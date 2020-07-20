LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming programs have temporarily suspended their summer voluntary workouts at Ralph Wright Natatorium after three swimmers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Workouts were suspended and the natatorium closed last Saturday. A spokesman for the program said that all required procedures and protocols were followed after the positive tests were confirmed, including "the quarantining of those impacted."
On June 4, U of L announced that 15 swimmers were among the 75 or so athletes who returned to campus in the first phase of reopening the athletic program.
The swimmers were included in the 120 athletes, coaches and staff members who were tested for COVID-19 at Cardinal Stadium.
Wright Natatorium was one of four Cardinal athletic facilities that reopened in early June.
But at 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday, Wright was locked, dark and empty. No swimmers were in the pool, although ceiling fans were running and a lap clock was operating.
Swimmers who are not in quarantine are clear to train at other facilities. A group of graduate U of L swimmers have been training at Blairwood Swim, Tennis and Fitness Club near Hurstbourne Lane and the Watterson.
On July 7, U of L announced a temporary suspension of men’s basketball workouts for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the COVID-19.
U of L swimming has celebrated consistent success under head coach Arthur Albiero, a member of the staff for the U.S. Olympic team.
The U of L men ranked No. 6 nationally in the final poll by College Swimming with the Cardinal women ranked No. 15.
In 2019, Albiero was named ACC coach of the year for the second consecutive season after the Cardinals became the first program in ACC history to finish in the top five in the men’s and women’s NCAA swimming championships.
In July 2019, Albiero signed a seven-year contract that included a raise of $50,000. According to SwimSwam.com, that increased his annual base salary to $250,000.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.