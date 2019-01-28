NEW YORK (AP) — The University of Louisville was the biggest mover in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll released Monday.
The Cardinals moved up eight spots to No. 15 after improving to 6-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with wins last week over N.C. State and Pittsburgh.
Kentucky, following home wins over ranked opponents Mississippi State and Kansas, jumped one spot to No. 7.
For Louisville, it's the highest ranking since being No. 10 in the final poll of the 2017 season. The eight-spot jump is the biggest for the program since the 2008-09 team went from No. 20 to No. 9 in a single week. That leap, and an 11-spot jump in the 1984-85 season, are the biggest the program has ever had. This week's leap matches the second biggest, achieved on two other occasions.
Tennessee stayed atop the poll for a second straight week.
The Volunteers earned 48 of 64 first-place votes in Monday's poll to extend the program's first stint at No. 1 since February 2008. Tennessee (18-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) has won 14 straight games — the program's longest run since the 1922-23 season and one shy of the school record — since suffering a neutral-court loss to Kansas in November.
The top six teams in the poll remained unchanged, with Duke sitting at No. 2, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State. The Spartans stayed put despite suffering their first Big Ten loss at Purdue in a game that helped lift the Boilermakers back into the poll.
Kentucky moved past Nevada to reach No. 7, while North Carolina and Marquette each rose two spots to round out the top 10.
No. 15 Louisville moved up eight spots for the week's biggest jump after reaching 6-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while No. 19 LSU rose six spots. No. 13 Houston, No. 14 Villanova and No. 20 Iowa State each jumped four spots.
No. 17 Purdue, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Florida State returned to the poll after being ranked for multiple weeks earlier this season.
Maryland had the week's biggest slide among ranked teams, falling eight spots to No. 21. Auburn, Iowa and Mississippi fell out of the poll.
