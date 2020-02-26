LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in 13 years, the Louisville men's basketball team is headed to Las Vegas.
The Cardinals will play two games from Nov. 20-22 at T-Mobile Arena in the seventh annual MGM Resorts Main Event. The tournament, which benefits Coaches vs. Cancer, is run by Kentucky-based bdG Sports.
“We are excited to bring Louisville and its tremendous fan base to Las Vegas the weekend before Thanksgiving for the Main Event,” bdG Sports President and CEO Brooks Downing said in a news release. “UofL has such a rich history in the game and is one of only 12 programs to win a national championship the past two decades. With the field we’re assembling and such a world-class destination location, the Cardinal fans are in for a great weekend.”
The other teams competing in the tournament have yet to be announced. First-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 20, and the consolation and championship games will follow Sunday. Ticket information will be released this summer.
”We are looking forward to participating in this prestigious event among our early games next season,” U of L Coach Chris Mack said in the new release. “The opportunity to play in this tournament in Las Vegas provides a great destination for our fans to follow our team on the road a week before Thanksgiving in what we anticipate to be great competition.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.