LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For six days in the Las Vegas sports books, the University of Louisville reigned as the favorite to defeat Florida State, by as many as 2 1/2 points on Tuesday afternoon.
On Saturday, less than an hour before the game, some wise-guys dumped enough money on FSU to create a surprising movement in the line.
At kickoff, the Cards were no longer favored against the winless Seminoles. Scott Satterfield’s team was a one-point underdog.
I don’t know who emptied both pockets on FSU but the mystery gambler was nearly onto something. The Cardinals scored on the game’s fourth play, sprinting to a 31-10 lead.
But Louisville unplugged its offense in the second half, allowing Florida State to transform a blowout into a one-possession game. The Cards failed to score in the second half, but survived, winning 31-23. They needed an interception by Kei'Trel Clark at the U of L 5-yard-line with 48 seconds to play to secure the victory.
Mark it down as the Cards’ third consecutive victory, their second straight win over FSU and their first in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season.
Make another note of this: Louisville (3-1) will play an intriguing ACC game at Wake Forest (4-0) next Saturday.
Against Florida State, Louisville scored on its first five possessions - touchdown, field goal, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown.
All four touchdown drives were 50 yards or more. Get this: Louisville failed to gain 50 yards total in the second half.
In the first half, Louisville averaged 6.1 yards per offensive snap. Tyler Harrell scored his first career touchdown on a 59-yard pass. Jordan Watkins caught a 21-yard touchdown pass.
And, quarterback Malik Cunningham ran for scores from 4 yards and 1 yard.
Louisville’s offensive mojo disappeared in the second half. The Cards gaining only 31 yards on their first four drives, which all ended in punts.
Yes, Florida State is in severe disarray, 0-4 for the first time since 1974. But the Seminoles also took No. 12 Notre Dame into overtime on the season’s opening weekend. There was no threat of overtime Saturday — not after the Cards’ first possession.
FSU won the toss and deferred. The Cards started on their 30 yard line. Cunningham threw an incomplete pass to Marshon Ford. Cunningham ran for a yard. Cunningham completed a pass to Justin Marshall for 10 yards.
For most of the summer, U of L coach Scott Satterfield talked about the improved play of Harrell, the team’s fastest player. Although Harrell had caught only two passes in his first three season, Satterfield was convinced Harrell could energize Louisville’s offense.
On Saturday, Harrell did, flashing four yards behind the Florida State secondary to catch a strike from Cunningham that resulted in a 59-yard score. It was only the fifth reception of Harrell’s career — and it doubled it career receiving yardage.
The Wake Forest game is booked for 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C. At 4-0, the Demon Deacons are one of two unbeaten teams in the ACC.
Wake improved to 2-0 in the league Friday night, dominating Virginia, 37-17. Wake also beat Florida State, 35-14.
Louisville defeated Wake Forest last season, 45-21, at Cardinal Stadium, in the Cards’ final game of the 2020 season.
