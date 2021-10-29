LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As full dress rehearsals go, the University of Louisville did a good many things as advertised on Friday night in the KFC Yum! Center, though against an overmatched Kentucky State team, conclusions will probably have to wait.
This much seems safe – the Cardinals have a much deeper team than a year ago, and their ability to score (and their offensive mindset) appear improved after a 94-45 exhibition victory.
Louisville shot 46 percent from the field and made 10 of 28 three-point tries.
Florida transfer Noah Locke led the Cards with 15 points and Jae'lyn Withers added 14 points and 15 rebounds in 20 minutes. Louisville also got 13 points from Samuell Williamson, 12 from El Ellis and 10 from Dre Davis.
Louisville finishes up exhibition play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against West Georgia in the KFC Yum! Center.
