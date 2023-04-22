LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz continues the restocking of his backcourt via the transfer portal, and on Saturday announced the addition of perimeter shooting help in UMass graduate transfer Sydney Taylor
Taylor started 90 of 107 career games at UConn and scored 1,465 career points – shooting just under 35 percent from 3-point range. She was All-A10 Conference twice and averaged 16.1 points and 5 rebounds per game while making 104 3-pointers (shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc). Her 104 threes were best in the A-10 and ranked seventh in the nation.
Her 3.15 threes per game would’ve ranked fourth in Power 5, behind only Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark, Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amore and Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell.
She’ll have a single season of eligibility at Louisville.
"We are thrilled to add a prolific sharpshooter and big game bucket-getter in Sydney Taylor," said Walz. "Syd, nicknamed "Swish," was twice an A-10 All-Conference player and three-year starter. . . . Syd has had multiple games of scoring 30-plus points and has delivered game-winning shots against elite competition. Syd is a big strong guard who will impose her will on her opponents by spacing the defense out and yet still has the ability to use her strength to attack the rim."
Taylor scored in double figures in 27 of her 33 games played last season and scored 20 or more points 11 times during the season. She tallied a season-best 30 points while she knocked down a career-high seven three-pointers in a road win at Dayton. Taylor made three or more three-pointers in 20 games this season and was 50 percent or better from behind the arc 11 times on the year. Following the season, she was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team.
In her junior season at Amherst, she started in all 33 games, averaged 35.1 minutes per game and helped the Minutewomen reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998. She averaged 15.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and tallied 83 three-pointers and shot .346 percent from three. The 83 three-pointers were second in the A-10 and ranked 20th nationally. Taylor had 26 double-figure scoring games on the season and eclipsed 20 or more points 10 times. She scored a career best 32 points and was 6-for-12 from three in a road win over VCU.
Taylor is a native of Long Island, N.Y., and played high school basketball at St. Anthony's.
She joins an incoming backcourt that includes Cal transfer Jayda Curry, James Madison transfer Kiki Jefferson and Florida transfer Nina Rickards. Cal State Bakersfield forward Hennie Van Schaik also has signed with the Cardinals.
