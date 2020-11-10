Louisville women (again) picked to win ACC; Evans preseason player of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball program has gotten comfortable at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference, and that is where Jeff Walz's team has been picked to be again for the 2020-21 season.
Louisville, which has won three straight regular-season ACC titles, was picked to win the league again, receiving 45 of 57 first-place votes from a Blue Ribbon ACC panel, plus 13 of 15 first-place votes from ACC coaches.
Senior guard Dana Evans was chosen as ACC preseason player of the year, after winning league player of the year honors last season.
Walz is expected to field one of his deepest teams this season, but is expecting contributions from a slew of newcomers. So is the league. Two of those newcomers, freshman guard Hailey Van Lith and redshirt junior guard Kianna Smith, were named to the Newcomer Watch List.
Evans says depth could be a strength.
"We can be hard to beat because we have so many weapons," Evans said in a recent media call. "We have shooters on the perimeter and talented post players inside. We have girls that can get to the basket at will. We have a lot of different people that can do a lot of different things. This makes us really versatile in our approach. We have a lot of girls who can play the four position, which will help us stretch the defense, that can shoot the three well. There are some things that we have to clean up though."
The Cardinals open the season at Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 25. They open the home portion of their schedule on Sunday, Nov. 29, against Eastern Kentucky.
