LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team climbed back to the No. 2 spot after knocking off Connecticut last Thursday, once again matching the program's highest-ever AP ranking.
Baylor, which also has an upset of UConn to its credit, retained the No. 1 ranking for a second straight week, receiving 25 of the 28 first-place votes and 697 points to 668 for Louisville.
The Cardinals followed up their win over UConn with an impressive 76-44 victory at Clemson. Their next game is at home on Thursday night against Syracuse, which is ranked No. 15 in this week's poll.
Connecticut fell to No. 5 in the poll, its lowest ranking since 2007.
Kentucky remained at No. 19.
