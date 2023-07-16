LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second game for Louisville women's basketball in the GLOBL Jam a few days ago resulted in a 3-point loss to Canada.
But in the rematch with Canada, for a gold medal on Sunday evening, Louisville made sure things went a bit differently.
After outscoring Canada by seven in the fourth quarter, Louisville held on for a 68-66 victory in the final game of the GLOBL Jam.
At halftime, Sydney Taylor led the Cardinals with 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Neither team could get much going on offense as both teams shot less than 35% from the field.
Louisville held a 2-point lead heading into the second half despite scoring just 10 points in the first quarter.
The Cardinals took a 65-63 lead with about a minute left after a layup from Olivia Cochran but Canada's Shayeann Day-Wilson hit a step back 3-pointer to retake a 1-point advantage with 49 seconds to go.
Then with less than 30 seconds to go, Taylor made a deep 3-pointer to give Louisville a 2-point lead.
SYDNEY. TAYLOR. Cards lead!!📺 CBS Sports Network#GoCards pic.twitter.com/cCdbPgogXn— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) July 16, 2023
The Cardinals seemed to have the win secured in the closing seconds but Canada forced a turnover rather than fouling. Day-Wilson missed the buzzer beating 3-point attempt and Louisville claimed the gold medal.
Taylor led the Cardinals with 15 points, Cochran had 14 points and six rebounds and off the bench, Nina Rickards had nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
#GLOBLJAM CHAMPS!!! 🥇#GoCards pic.twitter.com/WezuGYAFUS— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) July 16, 2023
