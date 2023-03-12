LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team was selected as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament's Seattle Regional 4, and will face No. 12 seed Drake in the first round on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
If Louisville wins, it could set up a rematch with the No. 4 seeded Longhorns, who Louisville beat 71-63 on Nov. 20 in the Bahamas.
The Cardinals finished the season with a record of 23-11 after a run to the ACC Tournament championship game, where they lost to Virginia Tech (which received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament).
Louisville will not be hosting an opening-round NCAA Tournament session for the first time since 2015.
The Cardinals suffered early season double-digit losses to Gonzaga, Ohio State, South Dakota State and Middle Tennessee. But they still finished fourth in the ACC to earn a double-bye in the tournament, and blew out Notre Dame, who wound up a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after a pair of regular-season one-score losses to the Fighting Irish.
The Cards are led in scoring by Hailey Van Lith, who is averaging 19.4 points per game, and feature a core of players who helped take the program to its fourth Final Four a year ago, including Olivia Cochran and Mykasa Robinson. Newcomer CC Carr, a point guard, was one of the top 3-point shooters in the ACC.
