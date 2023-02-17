SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles made a fadeaway jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the overtime buzzer to give No. 10 Notre Dame a 78-76 victory over Louisville on Thursday night.
Louisville’s Olivia Cochran had tied the game on a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. The Irish called timeout to advance the ball to midcourt. Miles took a pass at the top of the key, drove to her right and hit the contested shot from the wing.
Miles finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Notre Dame (21-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a six-game losing streak to Louisville.
"I thought it was a great basketball game, a game of runs, a game that we led for 29 minutes," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "I thought we really handled the adversity, the crowd, the home court, and did a great job. They made some big shots. We had some opportunities at the end, and we went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line and missed a layup. But it's not just those. Everybody looks at the last 3-4 minutes, we missed some layups at the beginning of the games, and all those come back to bite you in the butt. But overall, I just thought it was a great basketball game between two really good teams. More importantly, it was a great game for women's basketball on ESPN. We're always fighting to get people to watch games outside our circle, and if anybody put that game on, it was a great game to watch, back and forth."
Kylee Watson led the Irish with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sonia Citron added 15 points.
Hailey Van Lith led Louisville (19-9, 10-5 ACC) with 19 points, and CC Carr came up big during a Louisville run in the third quarter that gave the Cards a lead.
"CC had a 7-0 run herself. We did a great job of executing," Walz said. "But you have to give Notre Dame credit. They did a great job on Hailey. But I'm really proud of our team. Everybody stepped up. I hate losing, gosh darn it. But I'm not going home saying, "What are we going to do?" This was just a great game against the No. 10 team in the country on the road. It could've gone either way."
Louisville led 62-53 early in the fourth quarter, matching its biggest lead of the game, before Notre Dame rallied and went ahead 70-68 on Maddy Westbeld’s layup with 45 seconds left in regulation. Van Lith hit a jumper with 27 seconds remaining that ended up sending the game to OT.
Notre Dame center Lauren Ebo returned to the court for the first time since Jan. 26. She had two points and three rebounds in 5 minutes of action. She entered the game averaging 9.9 points and 7.0 rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: Fell to 2-4 against ranked opponents this season. The Cardinals’ five ACC losses are their most since joining the league for the 2014-15 season.
"Our Wake Forest game was on that we did not perform well, got up 12 in the fourth quarter and did not play with the intensity we needed," Walz said. "But our Virginia Tech loss, a 2-point loss against a Top 10 team, the N.C. State game, everybody was there, we just missed layups and shots. But overall I'm happy. We outrebounded a team that outrebounds people by 10 or 11. But our biggest thing is we have to stop turning the basketball over. . . . That's our Achilles heel right now, and it's got to stop."
Notre Dame: Moved into a first-place tie with Duke atop the ACC. The Blue Devils lost to No. 11 Virginia Tech on Thursday.
UP NEXT
Louisville: At Boston College on Sunday.
Notre Dame: At Pittsburgh on Sunday
