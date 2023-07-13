LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville women's basketball ran into a physical and tough matchup with the defending GLOBL Jam champions.
Canada's under-23 team showed why it won a gold medal in this event last year, defeating the Cardinals 74-71 in Toronto. Jayda Curry had a potential game-tying three rim out in the final seconds to seal the win for the Canadians. Louisville forced back-to-back turnovers with its press to have a chance to tie late after trailing by nine at one point in the final quarter.
"Overall, I mean, it's game two against a very good Canada team after 10 days of practice with a group that's never played together," Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said. "And I'm pleased. I'm really excited with where we are.
"I think they showed a lot of grit: got down twice, once in the first half by eight and then got down nine in the fourth quarter, then had a shot there to tie it to send it to overtime. So overall, I was very pleased. It's July 13. And I think we have a shot to be a pretty darn good basketball team."
Nyla cuts it to three ➡️ defense forces ANOTHER turnover!Cards ball down three out of the timeout📺 CBS Sports Network#GoCards pic.twitter.com/SGXiESMyWC— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) July 13, 2023
Louisville surged in the second quarter, taking the frame 19-10 to lead 39-35 at halftime. Canada took an one-point advantage into the fourth quarter, winning the fourth by two points for a close victory.
"I was really interested to see what's this group going to do when when we get down," Walz said. "And I was really pleased with how we continue to fight. We didn't really hang our heads, take terrible shots and start to force things. We didn't do that.
"Now, we've got to get tougher. I mean, there's no question about that."
Both teams showed some defensive prowess, but the Cards lost the turnover battle by giving the ball away 23 times compared to 18 for Canada, who scored 23 points off of those. Playing under FIBA rules, more physicality was allowed and Canada took advantage.
"You got to be strong with the ball," Walz said. "You got to be able to handle contact. And we didn't do a great job of that today. Canada was very aggressive and did a really good job."
Kiki Jefferson led UofL with 19 points while adding four rebounds and four assists. Olivia Cochran racked up 15 points and 7 rebounds. Nyla Harris recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Kiki for three! 🏹She's now up to 1⃣5⃣ points📺 CBS Sports Network#GoCards pic.twitter.com/9ZJM0Et5Ml— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) July 13, 2023
Jefferson briefly went to the bench after hitting the floor hard, but did return to finish the game and leave it as the leading scorer for both teams.
"I've got to challenge her," Walz said. "She had five turnovers, which she has to cut down on. She can't turn it over five times. And then she's got to be willing to guard. She's got to get down in a stance and be able to defend.
"Those are the two areas that I think if she'll really focus on and continue to say, 'I've got to get better at this,' then she really does have a chance to be a special ballplayer."
Louisville will next play the Basketball Africa League team representing Africa on July 15 at 11 a.m.
"The great thing about it is now, I've got film," Walz said. "We've got a group that can score. And then we've got a group that can defend. What has to happen is our scoring group has got to learn to defend better and then our defenders have to be able to score a little bit better."
