LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville women's basketball team will begin the 2020-21 season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, which was released Tuesday.
Indiana, which, like Louisville, went to the NCAA Elite Eight last season, is ranked No. 8 in the poll, with Kentucky and national player of the year candidate Rhyne Howard at No. 13.
Louisville will carry high expectations despite losing All-American Dana Evans to the WNBA. The Cardinals return plenty of players with starting experience and a pair of solid Division I transfers.
Hailey Van Lith returns for her sophomore season, and Kianna Smith begins her second season in Louisville. Both are expected to headline a new-look squad.
"Right now, what's different is the camaraderie, because we've actually been able to do things together as a team," Louisville coach Walz said of his team last week at ACC Media Day. "The past year, you come to practice, and boom, you're on your own. Now we're abler to get everyone together, to do more team activities. And I'm excited to see who that player is who will take that next step. Because that's what we've always had the past 13-14 years. When Angel McCoughtry graduated, it was Shoni Schimmel. And then it was Myisha Hines-Allen, then its Asia Durr, then Dana. So it's going to be fun to see which one. Hailey could easily be that one. Olivia (Cochran) could take that next step. Who is going to take that responsibility?"
Louisville has been ranked in the preseason top 10 in each of the past seven seasons and 10 times in the past 11 years.
South Carolina will begin the season at No. 1, followed by Connecticut, Stanford, Maryland and N.C. State.
