LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a fast-paced, high-scoring shootout, the No. 5 seed University of Louisville women’s basketball team outscored No. 12 Drake 83-81 to move to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas on Saturday night.
After two Hailey Van Lith free throws with 14 seconds left, Drake trailed 83-80. Drake’s Grace Berg missed a three with 3.3 seconds left and Louisville’s Morgan Jones grabbed the rebound, but was called for traveling when she fell down. Out of the timeout, Louisville fouled instead of risking a Drake 3. The Bulldogs made the first free-throw, but missed the second and Robinson grabbed the rebound to seal the win.
The Cardinals made 10 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter, and they needed all of them against a Drake team whose cutting, crisp-passing offense generated 21 made layups (and another 17 misses).
Van Lith, after sitting for most of the first half with foul trouble, warmed up in the second to finish with a game-high 26 points, 19 of them after halftime. Robinson added 14 points and 7 assists.
Drake, which led the back-and-forth game for 15 seconds more than Louisville, was led by Katie Denniebier with 20 points. The Bulldogs shot 51.8 percent from the field and made 8 of 17 threes.
The Cards, who improved to 14-0 in NCAA first-round games under coach Jeff Walz, advance to a Monday matchup against either Texas or East Carolina.
