LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville women's basketball has reached 20 wins for the 13th straight season.
The Cardinals defeated Boston College 62-52 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Sunday afternoon. Hailey Van Lith scored a team-high 17 points while Liz Dixon notched her first double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
After trailing by eight points late in the third quarter, Louisville outscored Boston College by 18 points in the final 12 minutes. Merissah Russell scored nine of her career-high 13 points in the fourth quarter to help lift Louisville to its fifth win in six games.
"We started to turn some things up, we started to create some turnovers," coach Jeff Walz said.
Heading home with the W!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/bMVbuCs0hB— Louisville Women’s Basketball (@LouisvilleWBB) February 19, 2023
Leading by six points at halftime, Louisville lost its advantage as Boston College started the second half on an 11-0 run. The Eagles extend their lead to eight points, but Louisville answered with a 6-0 run late in the third quarter.
"We missed shots, we were sloppy, we got beat on some defensive assignments, we just got lost," Walz said. "Once we started to calm down, we got some good shots, we scored, and then we got a little bit of a rhythm going."
Russell scored the first two baskets in the fourth quarter to even the score with eight minutes left. Russell went 5 of 8 from the field, along with four rebounds and two assists.
"She can give us more, she can score the basketball, she rebounded it well," Walz said. "I was really proud of her, I thought she played really well."
A 3-pointer by Chrislyn Carr gave Louisville a 56-50 lead with 3:26 left. The win improves the Cardinals to 11-5 in conference play this season.
Louisville (20-9) finishes its regular season at the KFC Yum! Center against Miami on Thursday and Notre Dame on Feb. 26. Last week, Notre Dame, ranked 10th nationally, defeated Louisville 78-76 in overtime in South Bend.
