LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The No. 3-ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team will not travel to Miami for a scheduled game Sunday as it observes ACC-mandated COVID protocols, the school announced Friday night.
Louisville was without reserves Mykasa Robinson and Norika Konno in Thursday's 81-39 victory over Pitt in the KFC Yum! Center. After that game, Louisville coach Jeff Walz still expected to be able to face Florida State this weekend, but didn't expect to have Konno or Robinson back.
In December, the ACC adjusted its policy to state that if possible, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.
For men’s and women’s basketball, a team must have a roster minimum of seven game available scholarship players and one countable coach to play a game.
If a team does not have the requisite number of available players, and elects not to play, the game will be ruled a no contest. If a team does have the requisite number of participants and does not play, the game will be declared a forfeit.
A release from the school did not say that all team activities were paused, meaning that whatever players are unaffected likely will be able to practice together or with any coaches who are not in the protocol.
Louisville's next scheduled game is Thursday against Syracuse in the KFC Yum! Center.
Walz's Cardinals have won 13 straight games, and along with North Carolina State (4-0) and Virginia Tech (3-0) are undefeated in ACC play.